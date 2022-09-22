US Treasury Made $8.28Bln of Investments in 162 Community Institutions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States Treasury has made more than $8.28 billion of investments in 162 community financial institutions to facilitate loans, grants, and other forms of assistance to small and minority-owned businesses in low-income communities following the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, Vice President (Kamala) Harris and Secretary (Janet) Yellen announced that the Department of the Treasury has made over $8.28 billion of investments in 162 community financial institutions across the country through the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP). These funds will support the efforts of community financial institutions to provide loans, grants, and other assistance to small and minority-owned businesses and consumers, especially in low-income and financially underserved communities that struggled during the COVID-19 crisis," the White House said in a press release.

Among the US states receiving the most investment assistance are Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, California, and Texas, the release added.

Banks, holding companies, and credit unions are among the recipients of financial support in such communities that are designated as community development financial institutions or minority depository institutions, according to the release.