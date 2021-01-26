US Treasury 'Resuming Steps' to Put Ex-Slave Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury is resuming steps to put escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes replacing 19th century president who was also slave owner Andrew Jackson, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters.

"It is important that our notes, our money, reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said. We're exploring ways to speed up that." Psaki said on Monday.

Tubman, who escaped to freedom and helped at least 70 more slaves escape, became a leading abolitionist before the Civil War. She lived to the age of 91 and became a national heroine.

Jackson, a twice elected president was the most successful general in US history before the Civil War, commanded several notorious battles that involved the slaughter of Native American communities.