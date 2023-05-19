US Treasury Says Determined 5 New Sectors of Russian Economy for Potential Sanctions

UrduPoint.com

The US Treasury Department on Friday that significantly expanded the list of sectors of the Russian economy against which restrictions may be introduced in the future, including in the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US Treasury Department on Friday that significantly expanded the list of sectors of the Russian economy against which restrictions may be introduced in the future, including in the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

"I hereby determine that section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 shall apply to the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and transportation sectors of the Russian Federation economy. Any person determined, pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024, to operate or have operated in such sectors shall be subject to sanctions pursuant to section 1(a)(i)," Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Director Andrea Gacki said in a determination.

The United States to date has been imposing sanctions on persons that operate or have operated in the technology sector or the defense and related sectors of the Russian economy.

Earlier on Friday, the departments of Treasury and State announced a new massive package of Russia-related sanctions against more than 300 persons, including 46 individuals, hundreds of entities in more than 20 countries and dozens of aircraft and vessels.

