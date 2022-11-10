US Treasury Says Major Trading Partners Not Involved in Currency Manipulation

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Major trading partners of the United States are not manipulating the exchange rates between their currencies and the US dollar, the Treasury Department said in a report on Thursday

"In accordance with the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988, the Report concludes that no major US trading partner manipulated the rate of exchange between its Currency and the US Dollar for purposes of preventing effective balance of payments adjustments or gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade during the four quarters through June 2022," a statement on the report said.

The Treasury Department provides the Report to Congress on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States semiannually.

Switzerland meets all three criteria under the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 over the quarters through June, the report said.

The Treasury Department said it has included seven countries - China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan - on its "monitoring list" because they merit close attention for their currency practices and macroeconomic policies.

In addition, the Treasury Department urged China in the report to increase transparency in currency-related issues, the statement said.

"China's failure to publish foreign exchange intervention and broader lack of transparency around key features of its exchange rate mechanism make it an outlier among major economies and warrants Treasury's close monitoring," the statement added.

