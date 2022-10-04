UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Says New G7 Sanctions Will Target Russian Oil In 3 Phases - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

US Treasury Says New G7 Sanctions Will Target Russian Oil in 3 Phases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) New sanctions by the G7 that should target Russian oil an oil products will be introduced in three phases, media reported on Tuesday, citing US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Ben Harris.

Addressing the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva, the official said that the sanctions due to take effect on December 5 would target crude oil, according to Reuters. Later sanctions will focus on diesel and lower value products such as naphtha.

The decision on the price at which Russian oil will be capped as part of the G7 sanctions has not yet been made, he said, noting that the limit will be high enough to encourage Russia to maintain production, and will be above the marginal production cost of for Russia's most expensive oil well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Geneva Price December Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

4 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

13 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.