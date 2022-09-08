US Treasury Says Number of Non-G7 Countries to Join Russian Energy Price Cap Coalition

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:00 PM

A number of countries outside the Group of Seven (G7) agreed to join a coalition to impose a price cap on Russian energy in an attempt to cut the Kremlin's revenue amid their special military operation in Ukraine, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A number of countries outside the Group of Seven (G7) agreed to join a coalition to impose a price cap on Russian energy in an attempt to cut the Kremlin's revenue amid their special military operation in Ukraine, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

"A number of other countries have agreed to come aboard the price cap coalition in order to make sure that we have a broader coalition that will both enforce the price cap going forward, but also a number of countries that are importers that are considering joining," Adeyemo told Yahoo news an interview.

