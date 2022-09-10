US Treasury Says Price Cap on Russian Oil Could Work Without China, India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The United States' and its G7 allies' plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil could work without the participation of India and China, US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Ben Harris said on Friday.

"The reach of the just G7 is sufficiently broad that we'll think we'll find success without India and China, although this will probably work better with the participation," Harris said during a Brookings Institution event.

Harris noted that the use of secondary sanctions to enforce the price cap on Russian oil will not be necessary and is not part of talks among government officials on this matter, Harris said.