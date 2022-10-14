UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Secretary Says No Decision Made Yet On Russian Oil Price Cap

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US Treasury Secretary Says No Decision Made Yet on Russian Oil Price Cap

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the Group of Seven (G7) countries, the European Union and Australia have not yet finalized their plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the Group of Seven (G7) countries, the European Union and Australia have not yet finalized their plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

"No decisions have been made," Yellen said during a press conference.

Yellen added that the United States and its partners are still trying to determine a suitable price cap to place on Russian oil that would lower Moscow's energy revenues but allow oil to continue to flow into the global market.

