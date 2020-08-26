UrduPoint.com
US Treasury Secretary To Testify Before Congress Over Economic Rescue Measures - Reports

Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

US Treasury Secretary to Testify Before Congress Over Economic Rescue Measures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to take questions at a congressional hearing on September 1 over the effectiveness of the economic rescue measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Wednesday.

According to US news outlet Politico, Mnuchin will testify before the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by South Carolina Democrat Jim Clyburn.

The hearing will touch on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), among other economic measures, amid a barrage of criticism levied against them from businesses and state authorities, the outlet said.

The PPP is a $669 billion program to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll through a special loan program.

The issuance of these loans suffered from severe backlog and delays, forcing expectant businesses to lay off workers, as well as reports of medium- and large-sized businesses taking advantage of the funds.

The PPP is part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, abbreviated as the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March 2020. The special measures that provided for additional unemployment payouts for workers ran out in mid-August as Congress remained at an impasse over extending them.

