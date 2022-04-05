WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Reuters news agency, citing a US Department of the Treasury spokesperson, reported that the department will not permit Dollar payments on Russia's sovereign debt in US banks.

Bloomberg, citing clarifications from the US Treasury, previously reported that the current sanctions regime against Russia does not prevent payments in servicing sovereign debt in Dollars at least until the corresponding license expires at the end of May.