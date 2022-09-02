UrduPoint.com

US Treasury To Issue Early Guidance On Implementation Of Russian Oil Price Cap This Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 10:36 PM

US Treasury to Issue Early Guidance on Implementation of Russian Oil Price Cap This Month

The US Department of Treasury said on Friday it will issue preliminary guidance on the implementation of the G7 plan to place a price cap on Russian oil later this month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The US Department of Treasury said on Friday it will issue preliminary guidance on the implementation of the G7 plan to place a price cap on Russian oil later this month.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) anticipates publishing preliminary guidance on the implementation of the price cap in September," the Treasury said in a press release.

The preliminary guidance will provide a high-level overview of this price cap mechanism, including how individuals in the United States can comply, the Treasury said.

Formal guidance and legal implementation of the price cap on Russian oil will be issued at a later date, the release added.

On Friday, the G7 finance ministers agreed to introduce a price cap for Russian oil, according to their joint statement.

The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia.

Over the past months, the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine sent food and energy prices soaring, triggering record-high inflation in some countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil Price United States February September December From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for more efforts to address problem ..

Prime Minister for more efforts to address problems of people in flood-hit areas ..

34 seconds ago
 Buenos Aires to Witness Protests After Attack on V ..

Buenos Aires to Witness Protests After Attack on Vice President - Government Coa ..

36 seconds ago
 US Horn of Africa Envoy Visiting Region to Discuss ..

US Horn of Africa Envoy Visiting Region to Discuss Northern Ethiopia Crisis - Wh ..

39 seconds ago
 US Ambassador John Sullivan to Attend Gorbachev's ..

US Ambassador John Sullivan to Attend Gorbachev's Funeral This Weekend - State D ..

41 seconds ago
 Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood vic ..

Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood victims; says Muhammad Zubair

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Criticizes EU Enlargement ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Criticizes EU Enlargement Slowdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.