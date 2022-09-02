US Treasury to Issue Early Guidance on Implementation of Russian Oil Price Cap This Month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The US Department of Treasury said on Friday it will issue preliminary guidance on the implementation of the G7 plan to place a price cap on Russian oil later this month.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) anticipates publishing preliminary guidance on the implementation of the price cap in September," the Treasury said in a press release.

The preliminary guidance will provide a high-level overview of this price cap mechanism, including how individuals in the United States can comply, the Treasury said.

Formal guidance and legal implementation of the price cap on Russian oil will be issued at a later date, the release added.

On Friday, the G7 finance ministers agreed to introduce a price cap for Russian oil, according to their joint statement.

The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia.

Over the past months, the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine sent food and energy prices soaring, triggering record-high inflation in some countries.