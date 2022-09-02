US Troops Smuggle 98 Tanker Trucks With Oil From Syria to Iraq - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The US military on Thursday illegally transported 98 tanker trucks with oil from Syria to Iraq, media reported, citing sources.

US troops transported the oil in two convoys, consisting of 73 and 25 tanker trucks from the northeastern part of the country, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing sources in the province of Al-Hasakah.

US armed forces are illegally controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of US troops on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of oil heist.