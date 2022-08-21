UrduPoint.com

US Troops Transport 137 Tanker Trucks With Oil From Syria To Iraq - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The US military has illegally transported 137 tanker trucks with oil from Syria to Iraq on Sunday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing sources.

US troops transported the oil in two convoys, consisting of 122 and 15 tanker trucks, and used the Mahmoudiya illegal border crossing to get to Iraq, SANA reported, citing local sources.

Earlier this week, media reported that the United States has transported almost 400 tanker trucks with Syrian oil.

US armed forces are illegally controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of US troops on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of oil heist.

