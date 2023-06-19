UrduPoint.com

US 'Troubled' By Israel's Plans To Advance New Settlement Units - State Department

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

US 'Troubled' by Israel's Plans to Advance New Settlement Units - State Department

The United States is "deeply troubled" by the Israeli government's reported decision to advance the planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States is "deeply troubled" by the Israeli government's reported decision to advance the planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The US is deeply troubled by the Israeli government's announcement of plans to advance over 4,000 new settlement units in the West Bank and the changes to its planning system that may expedite approvals. Settlement expansion is an obstacle to peace," Miller said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the decision of Israel's authorities to build over 4,500 additional homes in several Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

On June 14, several Israeli media outlets reported that Israel was planning to approve more than 4,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks, with more than 1,000 homes under final approval and plans for more than 3,000 houses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Bank United States May June Sunday Jew Media Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of ..

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of recovered cancer patients

13 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Malta

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Malta

13 minutes ago
 Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

38 minutes ago
 Political empowerment of marginalized communities ..

Political empowerment of marginalized communities imperative for strengthening d ..

35 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.