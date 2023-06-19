The United States is "deeply troubled" by the Israeli government's reported decision to advance the planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States is "deeply troubled" by the Israeli government's reported decision to advance the planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The US is deeply troubled by the Israeli government's announcement of plans to advance over 4,000 new settlement units in the West Bank and the changes to its planning system that may expedite approvals. Settlement expansion is an obstacle to peace," Miller said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the decision of Israel's authorities to build over 4,500 additional homes in several Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

On June 14, several Israeli media outlets reported that Israel was planning to approve more than 4,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks, with more than 1,000 homes under final approval and plans for more than 3,000 houses.