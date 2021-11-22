US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to Multilateral Tax Deal - Treasury Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The United States and Turkey announced terms of agreement on the switch from the current Turkish Digital Services tax to one aligned with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) multilateral tax deal, the Treasury Department said on Monday in a press release.

"Last month, an historic agreement (sic) was reached between 137 countries of the OECD-G20 Inclusive Framework - representing nearly 95% of the world's GDP - on a two Pillar package of reforms to the international tax framework to be implemented in 2023... In support of that agreement, the United States and Turkey have today announced the terms of an agreement on the transition from the existing Turkish Digital Services Tax to the new multilateral solution and have committed to continuing discussions on this matter through constructive dialogue," the Treasury Department said.

OECD in October finalized an international tax deal aimed at revamping the global tax system by imposing certain restrictions on tax competition and ensuring fair revenue distribution. A major guarantee of the proposed deal was the joint implementation of a minimum 15% tax for multinational enterprises.

The international community intends to sign the multilateral convention sometime in 2022, with hopes to put it into practice in 2023.