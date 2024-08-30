Open Menu

US, UAE And UK Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During July 2024

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 06:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July 2024 were recorded at US $476.017 million against the exports of US $443.789 million during July 2023, showing an increase of 7.26 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UAE, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $216.918 million against the exports of US $201.319 million last year, showing an increase of 7.74 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $183.303 million during the month under review against the exports of US $151.554 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at US $160.100 million against US $153.745 million last year, showing an increase of 4.13 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $135.

463 million against US $131.079 million last year, data said.

During July 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $124.547 million against $110.059 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $96.024 million against $89.297 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $106.706 million against the exports of US $115.691 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $88.065 million against $ 46.262 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $57.866 million against US $60.772 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at US $41.862 million against US $43.678 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $59.674 million against US $50.351 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $57.445 million during the current year compared to US $49.084 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $33.766 million against US $24.126 million.

