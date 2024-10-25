Open Menu

US, UAE And UK Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During Jul-Sep 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first three months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-September 2024-25 were recorded at US $1461.380 million against the exports of US $1376.300 million during July-September 2023-24, showing an increase of 6.18 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UAE, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $564.404 million against the exports of US $472.021 million last year, showing an increase of 19.57 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $562.749 million during the month under review against the exports of US $519.142 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at US $559.052 million against US $633.644 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $427.

634 million against US $365.107 million last year, data said.

During July-September 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $367.789 million against $332.164 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $296.619 million against $299.166 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $354.804 million against the exports of US $367.025 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $200.877 million against $129.221 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $188.104 million against US $144.547 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $130.169 million against US $130.770 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $152.318 million against US $136.588 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $175.640 million during the current year compared to US $149.271 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $94.238 million against US $90.423 million.

