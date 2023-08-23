US, UK and China top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US during July 2023 were recorded at US $432.803 million against the exports of US $499.686 million during July 2022, showing a decline of 13.38 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $169.789 million against the exports of US $160.114 million last year, showing an increase of 6.04 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $147.385 million during the month under review against the exports of US $174.056 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $134.002 million against US $109.772 million last year, showing an increase of 22.07 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $121.

175 million against US $1137.026 million last year, data said.

During July 2023, the exports to Holland were recorded at $106.080 million against $114.886 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $96.274 million against $105.300 million.

Pakistan's exports to Spain were recorded at $119.583 million against the exports of US $92.327 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $42.173 million against $ 31.757 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $50.731 million against US $71.147 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at US $46.076 million against US $43.074 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $54.000 million against US $65.549 million.

Pakistan's exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $42.634 million during the current year compared to US $29.666 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $30.808 million against US $30.157 million.