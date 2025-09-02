Open Menu

US, UK & China, Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During July 2025

September 02, 2025

US, UK & China, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during July 2025

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2025-26, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2025-26, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US during July 2025 were recorded at US$615.199 million against the exports of US $476.290 million during July 2024, showing an increase of 29.16 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $203.051 million against the exports of US $183.303 million last year, showing an increase of 10.77 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $199.651 million during the month under review against the exports of US $160.100 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $176.656 million against US $216.918 million last year, while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $152.

233 million against US $135.463 million last year, data said.

During July 2025-26, the exports to Holland were recorded at $134.843 million against $124.547 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $117.741 million against $96.099 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $130.399 million against the exports of US $106.706 million, while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $54.393 million against $ 88.065 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $60.385 million against US $57.866 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at US $46.264 million against US $41.862 million, while the exports to Belgium stood at US $44.821 million against US $59.674 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $54.017 million during the current year, compared to US $57.445 million last year, whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $16.214 million against US $33.766 million.

