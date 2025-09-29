Open Menu

US, UK & China, Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During July-August 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM

US, UK & China, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during July-August 2025

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first two months of the current financial year 2025-26, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first two months of the current financial year 2025-26, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US during July-August 2025-26 were recorded at US$1,111.891 million against the exports of US$950.128 million during July-August 2024-25, showing an increase of 17.02 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $385.111 million against the exports of US $366.370 million last year, showing an increase of 5.11 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $354.470 million during the months under review against the exports of US $323.435 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $320.782 million against US $400.977 million last year, while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $305.

660 million against US $287.169 million last year, data said.

During July-August 2025-26, the exports to Holland were recorded at $242.996 million against $247.343 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $215.521 million against $186.984 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $242.159 million against the exports of US $231.945 million, while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $109.319 million against $ 146.655 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $116.276 million against US $122.004 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $88.548 million against US $82.680 million, while the exports to Belgium stood at US $86.513 million against US $100.402 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $106.705 million during the current year, compared to US $114.189 million last year, whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $28.542 million against US $64.812 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Body found in Lahore

Body found in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..

45 minutes ago
 Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, ..

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for i ..

9 minutes ago
 Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of ..

9 minutes ago
 CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

9 minutes ago
 Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 0 ..

Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed

9 minutes ago
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open co ..

Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad

20 minutes ago
 IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Associati ..

IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price

20 minutes ago
 Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basi ..

Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis

20 minutes ago
 Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punja ..

Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC

20 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

20 minutes ago
 Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 run ..

Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business