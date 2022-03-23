UrduPoint.com

US, UK Lesson Learned From Ukraine Conflict To 'Build More Resilient Global Economy' - Tai

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom are taking lessons from the conflict in Ukraine that a more resilient global economy must be built by ensuring more options and a capability of weathering possible shocks, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday.

"We take lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the responses there to how we take that into our consideration in working together to build out a more resilient global economy, to give ourselves more options, to give our economies more options in terms of being able to weather disruptions and shocks," Tai said during a joint press briefing with her UK counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Tai said the Russia-Ukraine conflict has once again reinforced the need for the United States and the United Kingdom to trade "smarter" by promoting resilience and optionality.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response to Russia's special operation, the United States and its allies imposed a comprehensive sanctions regime against Russian entities and individuals. Russia has drawn a list of states that it deems are taking unfriendly actions and said will respond with its own measures.

>