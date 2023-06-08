US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and United Kingdom in a joint statement on Thursday said they will continue work to underline that food supplies are not targeted in Western sanctions imposed on Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United States and United Kingdom in a joint statement on Thursday said they will continue work to underline that food supplies are not targeted in Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

"We will also continue joint work to underline that food supplies are not the target of our sanctions," the joint declaration states.