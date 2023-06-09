- Home
US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - Declaration
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States and United Kingdom in a joint statement on Thursday said they will continue work to underline that food supplies are not targeted in Western sanctions imposed on Russia.
"We will also continue joint work to underline that food supplies are not the target of our sanctions," the joint declaration states.