US-Ukraine Business Council Expects No Major Impact From Donbas Sanctions

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) New US sanctions against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk would not significantly affect business relations between the United States and Ukraine, US-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC) President and CEO Morgan Williams told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that the decision was long overdue. The US and the European Union have vowed "significant" sanctions on Russia.

"The sanctions that have been imposed against the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas do not have a major impact directly on the entire US-Ukraine business contact. They will impact indirectly as they add to the overall negative business environment," Williams said.

Williams noted that American companies operating in Ukraine do not have significant business in Donbas. At the same, he pointed to a "dramatic and severe impact" which the ongoing tensions have had on the economy of Ukraine and on American businesses present there.

"There is a very negative, disruptive, unsettling, scary business environment now. Businesses have had to put their investment and growth plans on hold, they have put into operation crisis management plans, moved some top employees out of the country, beefed up cyber-security protections, moved some operations to western Ukraine," he said.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Monday banning any new investment in and trade with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. More measures are expected to follow on Tuesday.