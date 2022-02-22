UrduPoint.com

US-Ukraine Business Council Expects No Major Impact From Donbas Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 10:40 PM

US-Ukraine Business Council Expects No Major Impact From Donbas Sanctions

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) New US sanctions against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk would not significantly affect business relations between the United States and Ukraine, US-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC) President and CEO Morgan Williams told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that the decision was long overdue. The US and the European Union have vowed "significant" sanctions on Russia.

"The sanctions that have been imposed against the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas do not have a major impact directly on the entire US-Ukraine business contact. They will impact indirectly as they add to the overall negative business environment," Williams said.

Williams noted that American companies operating in Ukraine do not have significant business in Donbas. At the same, he pointed to a "dramatic and severe impact" which the ongoing tensions have had on the economy of Ukraine and on American businesses present there.

"There is a very negative, disruptive, unsettling, scary business environment now. Businesses have had to put their investment and growth plans on hold, they have put into operation crisis management plans, moved some top employees out of the country, beefed up cyber-security protections, moved some operations to western Ukraine," he said.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Monday banning any new investment in and trade with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. More measures are expected to follow on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Independence United States Top

Recent Stories

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal hea ..

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal health coverage initiative: Farru ..

1 hour ago
 IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

1 hour ago
 Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after r ..

Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after rebel recognition

1 hour ago
 Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tues ..

Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 2 p.m. - White House

1 hour ago
 Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukrain ..

Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukraine's Interests - Kuleba

1 hour ago
 Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder ..

Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty on Federal Hate Crimes ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>