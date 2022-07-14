US, Ukraine Officials Discuss Progress on Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Ukraine Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko discussed the progress made in reaching a price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury Department said in a readout of the conversaton.

"Deputy Secretary Adeyemo reiterated that the US Treasury continues to use its sanctions authorities to degrade Russia's ability to wage its war in Ukraine and threaten its neighbors," the readout said on Wednesday. "Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and Minister Marchenko also discussed progress made toward implementing a price cap on Russian oil to restrict revenue for Russia's military while dampening the impact of Putin's war on global oil and energy prices."

Adeyemo and Marchenko also discussed international economic assistance by donor countries, including the latest US contribution to Ukraine of $1.7 billion in direct budgetary support, the readout added.