UrduPoint.com

US, Ukraine Oppose Nord Stream 2, Consider It Threat To European Energy Security

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:40 AM

US, Ukraine Oppose Nord Stream 2, Consider It Threat to European Energy Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United States and Ukraine continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, viewing the Russian-led project as a threat to the European energy security, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The Joint Statement on the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership came following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a working visit to Washington.

"The United States and Ukraine continue to oppose Nord Stream 2, which we view as a threat to European energy security. The United States intends to continue using measures envisaged in legislation and energy diplomacy, including through the recent appointment of a senior advisor for energy security, to maintain Ukraine's transit role and security of supply during this period of energy transition and to prevent the Kremlin's use of energy as a geopolitical weapon," the statement read.

The countries intend to strengthen Ukraine's energy security "through sustainable, effective, and long-lasting policy solutions backed up by ongoing corporate governance reform," the statement added.

The Nord Stream 2 project provides for the construction of a 745-mile offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The US and Ukraine were both opposed the project since its inception in 2012. In July, the US made a joint statement with Germany wherein it said it would no longer try to hinder Nord Stream 2.

Ukraine, on the other hand, still protests the pipeline's construction, expressing concern that Russia will use Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical weapon. Russia has repeatedly said that the project is purely commercial, expressing readiness to continue using Ukraine's transit services to transport gas to Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Visit Germany Nord United States Turkish Lira July Gas From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

2 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

2 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

2 hours ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

3 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.