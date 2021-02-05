UrduPoint.com
US Unemployment Rate Drops To 6.3% In January From 6.7%: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:58 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The US unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in January but the economy added only 49,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hamper business, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The January increase came after the world's largest economy saw a contraction in hiring in December, but the government noted that continued job losses in sectors like leisure and hospitality, retail trade, health care and transportation undermined the gains.

