US Unemployment Rate Falls To 7.9% In September: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The United States added a less-than-expected 661,000 jobs in September but the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, underscoring the economy's tortured recovery from Covid-19.

"In September, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care and social assistance, and in professional and business services," the Labor Department said.

"Employment in government declined over the month, mainly in state and local government education."

