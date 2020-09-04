UrduPoint.com
US Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4 Percent: Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 percent: government

The US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, a sign of the continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, a sign of the continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The drop in the unemployment rate from 10.2 percent in July was much more than expected.

The report said August's jobs gains reflected temporary hiring for the US census, as well as a rebound in hiring in retail, professional and business services and the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector.

