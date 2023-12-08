Open Menu

US Unemployment Ticks Down As Hiring Accelerates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 07:28 PM

US unemployment ticks down as hiring accelerates

The United States saw its jobless rate edge down in November while hiring rose more than expected, government data showed Friday, as policymakers mull the need for further efforts to cool the economy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The United States saw its jobless rate edge down in November while hiring rose more than expected, government data showed Friday, as policymakers mull the need for further efforts to cool the economy.

The world's biggest economy added 199,000 jobs, said the Department of Labor, as the jobless rate ticked down to 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, wage growth heated up to 0.4 percent.

Although employment appears to be heating up, analysts noted ahead of the report that the underlying state of the labor market has been weakening.

The latest figures are closely watched by the Federal Reserve as it decides on how to handle interest rates in order to fight stubborn inflation.

The central bank is due to announce its next rate decision at the end of a policy meeting next week.

A tight labor market could be cause for concern to officials keen to see price increases slow.

But the latest uptick in hiring comes on the back of October figures that were temporarily bogged down due to strikes by auto workers and in Hollywood.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Price United States October November Market Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

No substance in former PTI chairman's accusations ..

No substance in former PTI chairman's accusations about illegal immigrants : So ..

3 minutes ago
 Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

15 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

16 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

19 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

19 minutes ago
 Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

19 minutes ago
Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

19 minutes ago
 Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

15 minutes ago
 Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

15 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

15 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

15 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business