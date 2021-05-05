UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urged To Extend Scope Of Duty Free Market Access US Bill To Entire Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:09 PM

US urged to extend scope of duty free market access US Bill to entire Pakistan

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pak-US Business Council Wednesday urged the US to extend the scope of zero duty free market access US Bill to whole of Pakistan rather than specifically focusing exclusively on war torn border areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pak-US Business Council Wednesday urged the US to extend the scope of zero duty free market access US Bill to whole of Pakistan rather than specifically focusing exclusively on war torn border areas.

It was stated by Iftikhar Ali Malik, founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry here while chairing high level core committee meeting of United Business Group. Prominent among others were FPCCI Vice Presidents Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeewa, Raja Muhammad Anwar, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Nawaz.

He said US Senate moved a bill "Pakistan-Afghanistan Economic Development Act" on last Friday to establish duty-free export zones along the Pak-Afghan Border. There must be an incentive package for Pakistan in this bill for being a front-line state in combating terrorism with the US," he added.

He said Pakistan suffered colossal economic losses running in trillions of Dollars in war on terrorism in the region.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan has been hosting 2.7 million Afghan refugees for over the last four decades besides laying down the highest number human lives against war on terror. The entire world acknowledged Pakistan's historic sacrifices.

He said that whole of economic structure of Pakistan was badly collapsed in war against terror.

He said entire business community hoped that in principle under new era, Pakistan would be provided free market access to United States at zero duty and the US private sector would further enter into joint ventures in economic sphere.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "We need expansion of the scope of new US Senate Bill to whole Pakistan and to opt the model of joint ventures on the pattern of Egypt and some African countries to enhance trade ties with biggest economies like the US." He said Pakistan had been keen to explore potential trade concessions as it could import more US cotton in return for preferential US market access for its apparel export.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said new US leadership should remove the bottlenecks in bilateral investment treaty and efforts be made on priority to better FTA and it is now imperative that US should offer same package and incentives which it offers to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in textile exports, such as duty concessions and market access.

Concluding, he said, visa restrictions should be eased for the Pakistani businessmen and exporters and joint efforts are needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and US private sector. FPCCI VPs fully endorsed Iftikhar Ali Malik and announced to support him in the days to come.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate World Bangladesh Exports Import Business Sri Lanka Egypt Same United States Chamber Visa Border Market Commerce Textile Cotton Refugee Industry Million

Recent Stories

Artillery Drills in Europe Aim to Provide Deterren ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Approves Use of Pfizer Vaccine For Children ..

2 minutes ago

Four more COVID-19 vaccination centers set up in T ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court fixes former IHC judge's petition ag ..

2 minutes ago

16 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

4 minutes ago

1.5C warming cap could 'halve' sea level rise from ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.