US Urges Ships To Take Photos Of Illegal Oil Transfers - State Dept. Officials
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:36 PM
The United States urges ship captains to make photos of any illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said Monday
"We are encouraging ship captains to take pictures of the ships exchanging oil," Peyman said at a conference in Washington.