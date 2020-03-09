UrduPoint.com
US Urges Ships To Take Photos Of Illegal Oil Transfers - State Dept. Officials

Mon 09th March 2020

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Transfers - State Dept. Officials

The United States urges ship captains to make photos of any illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States urges ship captains to make photos of any illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said Monday,

"We are encouraging ship captains to take pictures of the ships exchanging oil," Peyman said at a conference in Washington.

