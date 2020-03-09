US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Transfers - State Dept. Officials

The United States urges ship captains to make photos of any illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said Monday

"We are encouraging ship captains to take pictures of the ships exchanging oil," Peyman said at a conference in Washington.