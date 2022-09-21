(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United States urges the world's biggest creditors, including the Paris Club, to issue debt relief to the poorest countries, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday during his United Nations General Assembly speech.

"We're also calling on major global creditors, including the non-Paris Club countries, to transparently negotiate debt forgiveness for lower income countries to forestall broader economic and political crisis around the world," Biden said.