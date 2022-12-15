UrduPoint.com

US Users Of Crypto Wallet MetaMask Will Be Able To Buy Ethereum Using PayPal- Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) US users of the cryptocurrency wallet app MetaMask will be able to purchase Ethereum (ETH) from within the app using PayPal, Web3 company ConsenSys announced on Wednesday.

"Initially available to select PayPal users in the US, this integration enables the seamless purchase and transfer of ETH from PayPal to MetaMask," ConsenSys said in a statement.

MetaMask is the world's leading self-custodial wallet, the United States being among its top user markets, the statement said. The wallet is the Primary way millions of people interact with applications that include features such as non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance, the statement said.

The integration allows US users to seamlessly buy crypto through MetaMask and explore the Web3 ecosystem, the statement also said.

