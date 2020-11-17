(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A San Diego-based energy infrastructure firm announced Wednesday it had secured the world's first final investment decision of this year on a project to build a liquefaction plant in Mexico.

"ECA LNG Phase 1 is currently the only liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the world to reach FID in 2020," Sempra Energy said in a press release.

First production from the $2 billion Phase 1 natural gas liquefaction-export project in Baja California is expected in late 2024. Its nominal capacity will be 3.25 million tonnes of LNG per year and the initial offtake capacity.