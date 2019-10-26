UrduPoint.com
US Vaping Giant Boosts Lobby Spend By 16% Amid Lung Injury Epidemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Vaping Giant Boosts Lobby Spend by 16% Amid Lung Injury Epidemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Leading US e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs increased spending on lobbying activities by sixteen percent in the most recent quarter and is on track to triple last year's total, lobbyist disclosure data revealed on Friday.

As of October 22, 1,604 cases of lung injury related to e-cigarettes or vaping and 34 deaths were reported by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The outbreak of illnesses from the use of e-cigarettes began earlier this year before the first vaping-related death was reported in the state of Illinois in September.

Juul has spent more than $3.1 million on lobbying activities so far this year, including $1.

1 million in the third quarter, according to data from the US Senate clerk's office that was summarized and released by the Center for Responsive politics watchdog group.

The top electronic cigarette maker is now on track to spend more than $4 million on lobbying fees in 2019, which would represent more than triple the amount spent last year.

Earlier this year, a vaping industry group sued US regulators to prevent them from reviewing e-cigarette products.

According to the CDC, although 78 percent of victims reported vaping THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, they have not yet identified the exact cause of the lung injuries.

