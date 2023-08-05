Open Menu

US Vice President, Treasury To Provide $175M For Small Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

US vice president, Treasury to provide $175M for small businesses

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Treasury Department on Friday announced $175 million in funding to support small businesses.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said the aid would be delivered as part of the Capital Readiness Program (CRP) � a technical assistance program funded by the Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

The Treasury said it increased previously announced support for the CRP to a total of $125 million in SSBCI funding.

It also announced the approval of the first awards under the SSBCI Technical Assistance Grant Program to 12 states, which total over $57 million.

"The investments through the State Small Business Credit Initiative are a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to fuel the small business boom by providing small businesses and entrepreneurs the resources they need to succeed," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

"Today's announcements are important steps in helping unlock the potential of entrepreneurs in underserved communities across the nation who may have otherwise never had the support needed to pursue their business ideas and ambitions," he added.

The Treasury said SSBCI funding is expected to catalyze up to $10 of private investment for every $1 of SSBCI capital funding to amplify its effects and provide small business owners with the resources they need to grow sustainably.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business May Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

23 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

32 minutes ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

5 hours ago
New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

14 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

14 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

14 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

14 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business