US Voters Say Economy Most Important Issue in Presidential Election - Poll

The economy will be the most important issue for US voters as they cast their ballots in the November 3 presidential election, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday

Nearly 99 percent of US voters said the economy was a Primary concern, with 44 percent saying the issue was "extremely" important and 45 percent calling it "very" important, according to the poll.

The candidates' approach to terrorism and national security ranked as the second-biggest concern for US voters, with 83 percent of respondents saying this issue was either extremely or very important.

Other key issues for US voters include education (82 percent), healthcare (80 percent) crime (79 percent), the response to the coronavirus (77 percent) and race relations (76 percent).

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 31.4 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19. While economic data has been encouraging in recent months, recovery from the pandemic itself has remained spotty.