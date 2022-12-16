UrduPoint.com

US Wage Inflation To Remain Above Average Due To Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed Official

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 11:46 PM

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed Official

US wage inflation will remain above average due to the unbalanced labor market with a high number of available jobs and too few workers to fill them, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) US wage inflation will remain above average due to the unbalanced labor market with a high number of available jobs and too few workers to fill them, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said on Friday.

"The labor market remains quite out of balance. We have too many jobs and too few workers. So that means that wage inflation is going to be above its long-run sustainable average, and we're going to have that passing through to prices and that's what we're working on right now," Daly said during a virtual discussion organized by the American Enterprise Institute.

The US Federal Reserve remains committed to and focused on bringing inflation down and getting back to 2% inflation on average, Daly noted.

With respect to wages, Daly noted that despite nominal wages rising rapidly, real wages have been flat and, in some cases, falling depending on which group you're looking at.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI) grew by 7.1% in the year to November, compared with a peak of 9.1% for the CPI in June. The US Labor Department said the November inflation rate represented "the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending December 2021."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

San Francisco Mary Price Enterprise June November December Market Jobs

Recent Stories

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

25 minutes ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson St ..

28 minutes ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.