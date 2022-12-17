US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US wage inflation will remain above average due to the unbalanced labor market with a high number of available jobs and too few workers to fill them, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said on Friday.

"The labor market remains quite out of balance. We have too many jobs and too few workers. So that means that wage inflation is going to be above its long-run sustainable average, and we're going to have that passing through to prices and that's what we're working on right now," Daly said during a virtual discussion organized by the American Enterprise Institute.

The US Federal Reserve remains committed to and focused on bringing inflation down and getting back to 2% inflation on average, Daly noted.

With respect to wages, Daly noted that despite nominal wages rising rapidly, real wages have been flat and, in some cases, falling depending on which group you're looking at.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI) grew by 7.1% in the year to November, compared with a peak of 9.1% for the CPI in June. The US Labor Department said the November inflation rate represented "the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending December 2021."