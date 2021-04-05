UrduPoint.com
US Wants G20 To Adopt Agreement On Minimum Corporate Tax Rate - Yellen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:04 PM

The United States is working with Group of 20 nations on a minimum corporate tax rate for the world to achieve prosperity and a level playing field for all, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United States is working with Group of 20 nations on a minimum corporate tax rate for the world to achieve prosperity and a level playing field for all, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

"We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom," Yellen said in a live-streamed speech to The Chicago Council on Global Affairs. "Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity."

