US Wants Israel to Strengthen Scrutiny of Chinese Investments - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US State Department wants Israel to take stronger action to mitigate risks of China's investments in its economy, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said on Wednesday.

"We discussed with Israel our ongoing concerns about China... We want to see that work continue and grow stronger," Schenker said at a Brookings Institution webinar.

He said that the issue was raised again by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his latest visit to Israel in August. Initial steps were taken after a straightforward message was delivered to Israel in May, the senior State Department official added.

"Israel listened to that message and took an action including the announcement of the investment review mechanism," Schenker added. "We are not asking states to choose, we are asking [them] to understand what this investment means for their economies, for their security, for our strategic relationship."

He said that the United States is sending the message to all its partners in the middle East, not just Israel.