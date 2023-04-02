UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 09:30 AM

US Wants Joint G7 Response to Possible Economic Pressure From Beijing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Washington is pressuring the G7 countries to take a collective stance against China if Beijing decides to use "economic coercion" against the group's partners, The Nikkei newspaper reports.

The US government is already discussing bills to raise tariffs and has called for a joint response to "Chinese economic coercion" during working-level talks with G7 countries, the newspaper said on Sunday.

The issue will likely be on the agenda of this year's G7 meetings and Washington is seeking support from Japan and its European partners on the matter.

A bipartisan bill introduced in February would allow the United States to offer financial support to any country affected by China's "economic coercion," The Nikkei specified.

In March, the Chinese ambassador to the European Union, Fu Cong, called on European countries not to follow Washington's demand for them to limit trade with Beijing.

