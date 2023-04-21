US Wants More Reform Effort From Maduro Before Giving More Sanctions Relief - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The United States wants Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to take more steps to reform the country before giving further consideration to provide additional sanctions relief, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There was sanctions relief provided with respect to Chevron down in Venezuela, and that was indicative of, again, our view that some steps had been taken by the Maduro regime. we'd like to see more," Kirby said during a press briefing without getting into details.

In November, the US Treasury Department provided a new license that allows Chevron to extract oil in Venezuela for six months through its joint venture partner PDVSA.

However, this license did not expand operations or allow new US investment in Venezuela's oil sector.

The United States granted the new license after the Venezuelan government and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City and came to an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on elections to be held in 2024.

According to US officials, Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States still remain in place and this decision should not be interpreted as a permissive environment on sanctions.