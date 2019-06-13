US Wants to Export More LNG, Crude Oil to India - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States plans to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil to India to decrease the country's dependence on fuel from Venezuela and Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his at US-India business Council's India Ideas Summit.

"On energy, we want to complete the Westinghouse civil nuclear project and deliver more LNG and crude," Pompeo said on Wednesday. "These steps will give Indians reliable, affordable, diversified energy independence so they will no longer have to rely on difficult regimes like those in Venezuela and Iran."

The State Department announced in March after the US-India Strategic Security Dialogue that the United States and India will ramp up civil nuclear cooperation by building six US nuclear power plants in India.

In April 2018, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that Westinghouse is ready to build six reactors in India's Andhra Pradesh state after emerging from bankruptcy. The agreement to build the reactors was first announced in 2016.

A 2008 US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, dubbed a 123 Agreement, separates Indian civil nuclear facilities from its military facilities. The agreement safeguards all of India's civil nuclear facilities under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for Washington's full civil nuclear cooperation with Delhi.