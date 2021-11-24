UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Lower Gas Prices By Increasing Supply At Home, Around World - Energy Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Biden administration wants the global energy industry to increase oil supply both in the United States and around the world in order to lower gas prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

"We want to encourage (the energy industry) to increase supply. We want supply to be increased both inside the United States and around the world so that we can reduce the pressures at the pump," Granholm said during remarks about the Biden administration's efforts to lower gas prices.

