US Warns Of Possible Evasion Of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 07:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The US Treasury Department warned in a notice on Monday that the price cap on Russian crude oil may be evaded through the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and Russia's eastern coast ports.

"The (Treasury Department's) Office of Foreign Assets Control is issuing this alert to warn US persons about possible evasion of the price cap on crude oil of Russian Federation origin, particularly involving oil exported through the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and ports on the eastern coast of the Russian Federation," the notice said.

