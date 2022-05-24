US Warns of Risks of Doing Business in Sudan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The US government on Monday issued an advisory warning of alleged reputational risks for US companies and individuals engaged in business transactions with Sudanese state-owned enterprises and military-controlled companies, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Labor today issued a business advisory on Sudan, highlighting the growing reputational risks to US businesses and individuals associated with conducting business with Sudanese State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) and military-controlled companies," Price said in a statement.

Sudan's Sovereign Council and security forces' actions undertaken since the military takeover in October, including alleged human rights abuses against protesters, can adversely impact US businesses and individuals' operations in the country, the statemen addedt.

The advisory also urges US companies and individuals in Sudan to refrain from interaction with any specially designated persons, according to the statement.

The military ousted the government of Abdalla Hamdok last fall but by late November, the civilian and military authorities reached a deal to form a technocratic government. The deal also provided for the release of all political prisoners.