US Warns Of Tightening Oil Prices In 2024 - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 07:42 PM

US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk warned on Tuesday of a likely "tightening" in the oil market in the second half of 2024 and called on all countries to help ensure stable oil prices.

"We are seeing at least some estimates that there's some tightening in the oil market, especially as we get into the second half of next year," Turk said during a press briefing in Brussels.

Turk emphasized that it is important for all countries, not just OPEC+ group of countries, to recognize the situation and ensure there is no "significant tightness" and "significant shortages" in the market.

Turk noted there were many factors outside of the United States' control, such as the decision by the OPEC+ on Sunday to cut production and China's role in global oil use.

All countries have an interest to have low and stable prices moving forward, especially to curb inflation and boost economic growth, Turk said.

