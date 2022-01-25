UrduPoint.com

US Warns Sanctions On Russia's Defense, Aerospace, AI, Quantum Computing Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

US Warns Sanctions on Russia's Defense, Aerospace, AI, Quantum Computing Technology

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States and its allies are preparing to target Russia's defense, aerospace industry, its developments of artificial intelligence and quantum computing technology in the event of escalation in Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"The export control options we are considering along with our allies and partners would hit Putin's strategic ambitions to industrialize his economy quite hard, and it would impair areas of importance to him, whether it is artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense, aerospace, or other key sectors," the official told reporters during a telephonic press briefing.

This is not a complete list, and all options "are very much on the table," the official added.

